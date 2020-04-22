Iranian currency rates for April 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased compared to April 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,592 rials.

Currency Iranian rial April 22 Iranian rial on April 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,624 52,094 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,310 43,254 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,161 4,177 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,944 4,011 1 Danish krone DKK 6,115 6,099 1 Indian rupee INR 546 548 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 134,745 134,792 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,062 25,673 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,981 39,005 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,601 29,652 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,093 25,149 1 South African rand ZAR 2,214 2,226 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,022 6,046 1 Russian ruble RUB 545 558 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,519 3,527 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,519 26,435 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,376 29,440 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,533 49,524 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,187 2,181 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,955 34,069 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,765 29,752 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,928 5,932 100 Thai baths THB 129,300 128,840 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,558 9,565 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,004 33,938 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,592 45,484 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,640 9,805 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,272 13,356 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,700 2,694 1 Afghan afghani AFN 552 553 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,845 17,056 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,626 82,562 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,098 4,098 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 165,491 rials, and the price of $1 is 153,148 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 156,308 rials, and the price of $1 is 135,838 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 152,000-155,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 166,000-169,000 rials.