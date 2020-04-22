Iranian currency rates for April 22

Iranian currency rates for April 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased compared to April 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,592 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial April 22

Iranian rial on April 21

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,624

52,094

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,310

43,254

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,161

4,177

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,944

4,011

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,115

6,099

1 Indian rupee

INR

546

548

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

134,745

134,792

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,062

25,673

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,981

39,005

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

29,601

29,652

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,093

25,149

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,214

2,226

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,022

6,046

1 Russian ruble

RUB

545

558

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,519

3,527

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,519

26,435

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,376

29,440

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,533

49,524

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,187

2,181

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

30

30

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,955

34,069

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,765

29,752

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,928

5,932

100 Thai baths

THB

129,300

128,840

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,558

9,565

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,004

33,938

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

45,592

45,484

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,640

9,805

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,272

13,356

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,700

2,694

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

552

553

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,845

17,056

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,626

82,562

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,098

4,098

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 165,491 rials, and the price of $1 is 153,148 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 156,308 rials, and the price of $1 is 135,838 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 152,000-155,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 166,000-169,000 rials.

