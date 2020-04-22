Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on April 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 22

Trend:

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on April 22 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 3.621 manat and amounted to 2,864.704 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.7097 manat and amounted to 25.1226 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 38.25 manat and amounted to 1,266.364 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 319.855 manat and amounted to 3,348.66 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 22, 2020 April 21, 2020 Gold XAU 2,864.704 2,868.325 Silver XAG 25.1226 25.8323 Platinum XPT 1,266.364 1,304.614 Palladium XPD 3,348.66 3,668.515

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 22)