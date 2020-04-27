Dollar changes hands around 107.51 yen level in early trade in Tokyo

The U.S. dollar changed hands around the 107.51 yen level in early deals in Tokyo on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

As markets opened here, the U.S. dollar was quoted at 107.51-52 yen compared with 107.47-57 yen in New York and 107.69-70 yen at 5:00 p.m. on Friday in Tokyo.

The euro, meanwhile, fetched 1.0821-0822 dollars and 116.35-39 yen against 1.0815-0825 dollars and 116.30-40 yen in New York and 1.0740-0742 dollars and 115.66-70 yen in late Friday afternoon trade in Tokyo.