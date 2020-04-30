Iranian currency rates for April 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies have increased and 7 have decreased compared to April 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,617 rials.

Currency Iranian rial April 30 Iranian rial on April 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,302 52,386 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,066 43,174 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,265 4,259 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,075 4,052 1 Danish krone DKK 6,116 6,112 1 Indian rupee INR 558 553 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,701 135,545 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,007 26,075 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,360 39,417 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,259 30,118 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,726 25,602 1 South African rand ZAR 2,307 2,263 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,041 6,013 1 Russian ruble RUB 575 568 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,528 3,516 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,478 27,417 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,755 29,672 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,459 49,467 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,190 2,180 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,677 34,387 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,740 29,584 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,939 5,934 100 Thai baths THB 129,703 129,485 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,701 9,631 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,750 34,479 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,617 45,570 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,789 9,746 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,086 13,092 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,793 2,731 1 Afghan afghani AFN 553 552 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,264 17,065 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,757 24,754 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,243 83,001 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,099 4,094 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 169,206 rials, and the price of $1 is 154,812 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 158,588 rials, and the price of $1 is 138,106 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 153,000-156,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 168,000-171,000 rials.