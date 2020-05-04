Uzbekistan sets exchange rates for May 5-11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

Central Bank of Uzbekistan published new exchange rates, which will be valid from May 5, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The report said the US dollar rate will be down to 10,129 soum, down by one soum, euro will increase by 164 soum - up to 11,125 soum, English pound will grow considerably by almost 136 soum - up to 12,663 soum, while the Russian ruble will decrease to 134.8 soum.

On April 20, the President of Central Bank of Uzbekistan Mamarizo Nurmuratov, said there will be no shortage of foreign currency in Uzbekistan because the Central Bank received $200 million in advance from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

It was reported that the Central Bank intends to bring an additional $400 million, on May 5, on the basis of requests from banks.

According to the head of the Central Bank, the currency position (the ratio of the bank's claims and liabilities in foreign currency) in US dollars is set at 10 percent, and for all foreign currencies - 15 percent.

The Central Bank's basic inflation forecast for the end of 2020 has been revised downward (12-13.5 percent) to 11-12.5 percent.

