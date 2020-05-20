Iranian currency rates for May 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 14 have decreased compared to May 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,949 rials.

Currency Iranian rial May 20 Iranian rial on May 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,500 51,232 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,292 43,206 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,342 4,326 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,217 4,180 1 Danish krone DKK 6,164 6,145 1 Indian rupee INR 556 555 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,997 135,858 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,169 26,162 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,966 39,106 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,151 30,100 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,615 25,383 1 South African rand ZAR 2,296 2,288 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,191 6,106 1 Russian ruble RUB 581 578 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,531 3,532 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,492 27,413 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,638 29,602 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,418 49,391 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,235 2,238 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,528 34,514 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,552 29,627 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,912 5,909 100 Thai baths THB 131,692 131,591 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,644 9,656 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,216 34,312 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,949 45,814 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,084 10,073 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,101 13,114 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,842 2,836 1 Afghan afghani AFN 550 549 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,389 17,300 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,757 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,888 82,691 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,093 4,102 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,968 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 186,023 rials, and the price of $1 is 171,946 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 166,457 rials, and the price of $1 is 150,071 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 170,000-173,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 185,000-188,000 rials.