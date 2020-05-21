Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on May 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on May 21 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went down by 8.237 manat and amounted to 2,962.1 manat per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 3.934 manat per ounce and amounted to 29.3508 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum rose by 6.307 manat and amounted to 1,431.247 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium grew by 11.883 manat and amounted to 3,484.193 manat per ounce.

Precious metals May 21, 2020 May 20, 2020 Difference: Gold XAU 2,962.063 2,970.3 -8.237 Silver XAG 29.3508 29.7442 -3.934 Platinum XPT 1,431.247 1,424.94 6.307 Palladium XPD 3,484.193 3,472.31 11.883

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 21)