Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (May 22-29)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
May 18
|
1.7
|
May 25
|
-
|
May 19
|
1.7
|
May 26
|
-
|
May 20
|
1.7
|
May 27
|
-
|
May 21
|
1.7
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
1.7
|
May 29
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro in connection with the announced days off from May 25-30 has not changed.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8580 manat, showing a decline of 0.1 percent.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
May 18
|
1.8395
|
May 25
|-
|
May 19
|
1.8548
|
May 26
|-
|
May 20
|
1.8600
|
May 27
|-
|
May 21
|
1.8633
|
May 28
|-
|
May 22
|
1.8580
|
May 29
|-
|
Average weekly
|
1.8551
|
Average weekly
|
1.8580
The official rate of the manat against the ruble did not change for the same reasons.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0238 manat, decreasing by 1.3 percent.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
May 18
|
0.0232
|
May 25
|
-
|
May 19
|
0.0234
|
May 26
|
-
|
May 20
|
0.0235
|
May 27
|
-
|
May 21
|
0.0238
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
0.0238
|
May 29
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
0.0235
|
Average weekly
|
0.0238
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira also did not change.
The average AZN/TRY rate amounted to 0.2502 manat per lira, declining by 0.5 percent.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
May 18
|
0.2467
|
May 25
|
-
|
May 19
|
0.2472
|
May 26
|
-
|
May 20
|
0.2504
|
May 27
|
-
|
May 21
|
0.2505
|
May 28
|
-
|
May 22
|
0.2502
|
May 29
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
0.2490
|
Average weekly
|
0.2502