Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (May 22-29)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 18 1.7 May 25 - May 19 1.7 May 26 - May 20 1.7 May 27 - May 21 1.7 May 28 - May 22 1.7 May 29 - Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro in connection with the announced days off from May 25-30 has not changed.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8580 manat, showing a decline of 0.1 percent.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 18 1.8395 May 25 - May 19 1.8548 May 26 - May 20 1.8600 May 27 - May 21 1.8633 May 28 - May 22 1.8580 May 29 - Average weekly 1.8551 Average weekly 1.8580

The official rate of the manat against the ruble did not change for the same reasons.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0238 manat, decreasing by 1.3 percent.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 18 0.0232 May 25 - May 19 0.0234 May 26 - May 20 0.0235 May 27 - May 21 0.0238 May 28 - May 22 0.0238 May 29 - Average weekly 0.0235 Average weekly 0.0238

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira also did not change.

The average AZN/TRY rate amounted to 0.2502 manat per lira, declining by 0.5 percent.