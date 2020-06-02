Gold price declines in Azerbaijan on June 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on June 2 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went down by 10.021 manat and amounted to 2,951.48 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.207 manat and amounted to 30.885 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum rose by 3.5 manat and amounted to 1,440.83 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 2.97 manat and amounted to 3,342.23 manat.

Precious metals June 2 2020 June 1 2020 Difference: Gold XAU 2,951.4805 2,961.502 -10.021 Silver XAG 30.8853 31.092 -0.207 Platinum XPT 1,440.8265 1,437.325 3.501 Palladium XPD 3,342.2255 3,339.259 2.967

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 2)