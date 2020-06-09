Gold price rises in Azerbaijan on June 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

The price of gold declined in Azerbaijan on June 9 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold rose by 12.6395 manat and amounted to 2,885.886 manat per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 0.0899 manat and amounted to 29.8742 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum grew by 8.4065 manat and amounted to 1,418.7775 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 96.067 manat and amounted to 3,430.7615 manat.

Precious metals June 9 2020 June 8 2020 Difference: Gold XAU 2,885.886 2,873.2465 +12.6395 Silver XAG 29.8742 29.9641 -0.0899 Platinum XPT 1,418.7775 1,410.371 +8.4065 Palladium XPD 3,430.7615 3,334.6945 +96.067

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 9)