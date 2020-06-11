Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to place interest-bearing bonds
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
Azerbaijan's Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on placement of interest-bearing medium-term manat bonds of country's Ministry of Finance worth 30 million manat ($17 million) on June 16, Trend reports referring to BSE.
Bonds with face value of 100 manat ($58.8) and a circulation period of 364 days will be offered at the auction.
The date of payment on bonds is June 15, 2021.
PASHA Capital Investment Company is underwriter on issuing of state bonds of the Ministry of Finance.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 11)
