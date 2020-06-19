Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry discloses volume of harvested grain crops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Some 1.05 million tons of cereals were collected from a 338,200-hectare-area in Azerbaijan, as of June 19, which is 33.5 percent of the entire crop, Trend reports on June 19 referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

In particular, 762,900 tons of barley were harvested from a 256,700-hectare area, 291,300 tons of wheat - from a 81,500-hectare area.

The average barley yield is 30.4 centners per hectare, average wheat yield - 33.2 centners per hectare.

Grain harvesting is underway in 36 districts.

Barley yield in Aghdam district reached 36.4 centners per hectare, Beylagan district - 30.5 centners per hectare, Barda district - 39.8 centners per hectare, Bilasuvar district - 32.3 centners per hectare, Fizuli district - 31.3 centners per hectare, Imishli district - 38.4 centners per hectare, Neftchala district - 27.8 centners per hectare, Saatli district - 36.4 centners per hectare, Sabirabad district - 37.9 centners per hectare and Yevlakh district - 28.6 centners per hectare.

Some 1,644 combines are involved in the harvesting process, of which 581 are combines that are on the balance of the regional offices of Agroleasing OJSC, as well as 912 combines owned by individuals and legal entities.

In total, more than 1,700 combines are planned to be involved in the harvesting process.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili