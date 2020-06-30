Azerbaijani Economy Ministry presents new platform for entrepreneurs (VIDEO)

Finance 30 June 2020 12:13 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Economy Ministry presents new platform for entrepreneurs (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy has presented a new platform for entrepreneurs, said Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports.

The economy minister made the remark at a press conference on June 30.

“This platform is entitled the ‘Electronic Credit Platform’ (https://e-edf.gov.az/#/), and through it, the entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to apply to two banks for a soft loan for people suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and entrepreneurs can take out loans worth up to 3 million manat ($1.7 million). The loan has a twelve-month grace period,” noted Jabbarov.

By the creation of the platform, the opportunities for appealing by entrepreneurs will further be simplified, the minister added.

