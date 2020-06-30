Minister: COVID-19, related restrictions greatly impact Azerbaijan's economy

Finance 30 June 2020 16:59 (UTC+04:00)
Minister: COVID-19, related restrictions greatly impact Azerbaijan's economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

As a result of the negative consequences of the pandemic and volatility of oil prices, economic activity in Azerbaijan has decreased, the economic balance has been violated while the introduced restrictions have led to the disruptions in the production and processing chain, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said.

Jabbarov made the remark at the briefing in Baku, Trend reports on June 30 referring to the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry.

The minister also spoke about the impact of restrictions and new challenges on the national economy due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as stagnation in the global energy and stock markets.

Nevertheless, Jabbarov stressed that despite the observed stagnation in the economy, the recession of the national economy did not occur.

The minister stressed that presently, the government is implementing the measures to minimize losses of the national economy upon the president’s initiatives and instructions.

"The government is trying to help businesses get out of the situation with the least losses through the programs which are being implemented," Jabbarov said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss issues on sharing water resources (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss issues on sharing water resources (PHOTO)
Demand for Turkish furniture increases in Russia
Demand for Turkish furniture increases in Russia
Turkmenistan, Russia eye implementing joint projects in energy sector
Turkmenistan, Russia eye implementing joint projects in energy sector
Loading Bars
Latest
Chile jobless rate hits 11.2% during pandemic, new record in a decade Other News 17:54
Mining to possibly lead to significant growth of Kazakhstan's GDP Business 17:53
Demand from Azerbaijani banks at CBA's foreign exchange auction increases Finance 17:52
Turkmenistan can participate in number of EU Investment Facility projects Finance 17:49
Georgia stops exporting sheep to Azerbaijan Business 17:48
Bahar Azadi gold coin rises to record price in Iran Finance 17:47
Georgian Ambassador talks prospects of Azerbaijani-Georgian relations against backdrop of COVID-19 Business 17:42
Azerbaijan's six-month exports via 'Single Window' more than doubles year-on-year Business 17:38
Kazakhstan's import of grain, legumes from Turkey still rising Turkey 17:32
Iran declares volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at its small ports Business 17:31
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister: We must get used to live, work in new conditions Business 17:26
Georgia ramps up five-month import of defense products from Turkey Turkey 17:22
New HPPs generating over 5 MW of electricity to sell it at Georgia's Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 17:21
Kazakhstan's demand for Turkish cars down Turkey 17:18
Saudi central bank governor calls for more lending from commercial banks Arab World 17:12
Canada GDP plunges a record 11.6 in April Other News 17:09
Turkmenistan cuts import of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 17:08
Thailand to regulate online and food delivery services Other News 17:06
Georgia sets new tariffs for companies operating in natural gas sector from July 1 Oil&Gas 17:04
EU talks financial help to Turkmenistan Finance 17:03
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at Iran’s Qeshm port announced Business 17:01
Minister: COVID-19, related restrictions greatly impact Azerbaijan's economy Finance 16:59
Funding of 'Digital Kazakhstan' program significantly increases ICT 16:55
Kazakhstan's second tier banks reduce lending to economy Finance 16:53
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at Iran's Mazandaran Province ports announced Business 16:49
China nearly halves import of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 16:43
Kazakhstan's import of defense products from Turkey dips Turkey 16:42
Kazakh uranium extracting company to buy IT equipment via tender Tenders 16:34
Iran reveals volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at Anzali port Business 16:33
SOCAR increases equity participation in its Georgian subsidiary Oil&Gas 16:30
Deposits dollarization level down in Kazakhstan Finance 16:28
Thai tourist arrivals to plunge 80% this year Other News 16:26
Air France aims to cut more than 7,500 jobs between now and 2022 Europe 16:19
China massively increases import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 16:15
Activity of Iran's Bandar Lengeh port in Hormozgan Province revealed Business 16:14
Shell revises up forecasts for oil production Oil&Gas 16:12
Uzbekistan discloses number of heads of thoroughbred cattle brought from Ukraine Business 16:12
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at Iran’s Chabahar port announced Business 16:09
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan executes budget for 2019 with surplus Oil&Gas 16:08
Azerbaijan reveals number of COVID-19 infections, deaths among journalists Society 16:08
Turkmenistan's TAPI gas project may receive new source of funding Finance 16:05
Georgia's demand for chemical products from Turkey dropping Turkey 16:05
Iran discloses loading/unloading activity of Bushehr port Business 16:02
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss issues on sharing water resources (PHOTO) Economy 15:58
Efficiency of Kazakhstan's mining to be increased thanks to digitalization Business 15:57
Azerbaijan's satellite operator reveals its five-month export performance ICT 15:52
Iran discloses volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at country's Abadan port Business 15:42
Azerbaijani ministry of energy discloses volume of gas supplied via TANAP to Turkey Oil&Gas 15:40
Iran's exports to Georgia remains crippled due to border closure Business 15:34
Port of Baku operates another cargo freight from China to Turkey Transport 15:33
Kazakhstan’s Aktau seaport taking measures to up container traffic with Azerbaijan Transport 15:24
Iran declares volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at Shahid Bahonar port Business 15:23
EBRD, EU to expand green investments support in Eastern Partnership countries Oil&Gas 15:11
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port announced Business 15:09
Turkmenistan increases import of Turkish furniture Turkey 14:58
Demand for Turkish furniture increases in Russia Turkey 14:57
Uzbekistan’s mining and metallurgical complex obtains palladium through own technology Business 14:55
LVMH expects pandemic to dampen sales for some time yet Europe 14:55
Iran launches overhaul workshop at Shahid Rajaee Port Transport 14:54
Turkish furniture in great demand in Kazakhstan Turkey 14:53
Iran greatly reduces time for issuing local business licenses Business 14:47
Tanker with Azerbaijani oil for Belarusian refinery arrives in Odessa Oil&Gas 14:42
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iran's Khorramshahr port revealed Business 14:30
Collections on voluntary insurance grow in Azerbaijan Economy 14:30
Demand for Turkish cars slumps in Georgia Turkey 14:28
Tehran Stock Exchange index indicates significant growth Business 14:27
Azerbaijan's SOCAR closes 2019 with profit Oil&Gas 14:27
Special Session of the UNGA related to COVID-19 to be convened at the initiative of Azerbaijan Society 14:24
Georgia begins construction of Batumi International Airport's new terminal Construction 14:22
Iran discloses activities of Imam Khomeini port Business 14:22
S&P talks ratings of Kazakhstan Development Bank Finance 14:18
Georgia sees decline in estimated real gross domestic product Business 14:17
Demand for Turkish jewelry in France declines Turkey 14:16
Videoconference held between Azerbaijani president, WTO secretary-general (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:15
Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan may expand range of mutually supplied goods Business 14:14
Iran talks testing COVID-19 vaccine on people Iran 14:01
Import, export volumes at Azerbaijani Star refinery in Turkey soar Oil&Gas 13:57
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for June 30 Society 13:57
South Africa's economy contracts 2% in the first quarter as recession deepens Other News 13:46
Police operation under way at Paris shopping centre Europe 13:45
Turkmenistan increases import of defense products from Turkey Turkey 13:43
Iran discloses number of restored enterprises in Mazandaran Province Finance 13:42
Azerbaijan Airlines talks air ticket prices in post-COVID quarantine period Economy 13:38
Iran announces amount of investments made in Khomein county Finance 13:34
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss legislative bodies, political parties interaction Business 13:31
COVID-19 delays glass production launch in Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda Finance 13:17
ADB-funded project to facilitate movement to Georgian resort area Construction 13:04
India's daily coronavirus cases at about 20,000 as some cities extend lockdowns Other News 13:04
Turkmenistan, Russia eye implementing joint projects in energy sector Oil&Gas 13:03
Share of Azerbaijan's SOCAR in its subsidiaries grows Oil&Gas 13:00
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC to buy equipment via tender Tenders 12:44
Iran’s Qazvin Province attracts investors in industrial parks Finance 12:43
Thailand extends emergency decree until end of July Other News 12:43
Airbus to announce restructuring on Tuesday Europe 12:41
Oil markets to be under supplied in 2021 Oil&Gas 12:37
Kazakhstan significantly ups export of goods to Greece Business 12:34
Turkey unveils its foreign trade turnover for May 2020 Turkey 12:29
Oil and gas capex declines to be significant in 2020 Commentary 12:29
Israeli cybersecurity co Cynet raises $18m Israel 12:27
Minister: National economy's digitalization be supported in Azerbaijan Finance 12:27
All news