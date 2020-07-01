Georgia's Tbilisi City Hall to allocate funds to reconstruct metro station

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

Georgian Tbilisi City Hall will allocate slightly more than $1 million to reconstruct Gotsiridze metro station in the capital, announced Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

He noted that the reconstruction work will start in the coming days and includes roofing the subway platform and setting up two elevators and tactile paving.

The station's vestibule, the platform and rooms for employees also will be reconstructed.

A new sound system will be installed and the power system of the station will be modernized. The reconstruction will be adapted for people with disabilities.

Gotsiridze is a station on the Akhmeteli–Varketili Line of the Tbilisi metro. It opened on 11 January 1966.

It was formerly known as Elektrodepo and was renamed after Georgian engineer Viktor Gotsiridze in 2011.

