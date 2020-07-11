Iranian currency rates for July 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, the value of12 currencies have increased and 24 have decreased compared to July 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,462 rials.

Currency Iranian rial July 11 Iranian rial on July 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,051 52,987 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,622 44,804 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,567 4,581 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,437 4,483 1 Danish krone DKK 6,372 6,398 1 Indian rupee INR 559 561 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,566 136,451 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,233 25,128 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,280 39,149 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,898 31,083 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,599 27,614 1 South African rand ZAR 2,504 2,480 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,119 6,122 1 Russian ruble RUB 594 590 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,523 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,180 29,306 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,203 30,183 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,544 49,768 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,261 2,262 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,764 34,860 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,008 30,010 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,000 6,005 100 Thai baths THB 134,014 134,690 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,845 9,845 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,982 35,115 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,462 47,658 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,160 10,236 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,726 13,747 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,917 2,914 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,356 17,197 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,978 84,909 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,074 4,076 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,971

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 243,631 rials, and the price of $1 is 220,659 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 191,575 rials, and the price of $1 is 169,004 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 221,000-223,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 242,000-245,000 rials.