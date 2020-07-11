Iranian currency rates for July 11

Finance 11 July 2020 10:20 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for July 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, the value of12 currencies have increased and 24 have decreased compared to July 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,462 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial July 11

Iranian rial on July 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,051

52,987

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,622

44,804

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,567

4,581

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,437

4,483

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,372

6,398

1 Indian rupee

INR

559

561

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,566

136,451

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,233

25,128

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,280

39,149

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,419

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,898

31,083

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,599

27,614

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,504

2,480

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,119

6,122

1 Russian ruble

RUB

594

590

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

3,523

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,180

29,306

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,203

30,183

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,544

49,768

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,261

2,262

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,764

34,860

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,008

30,010

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,000

6,005

100 Thai baths

THB

134,014

134,690

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,845

9,845

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,982

35,115

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,462

47,658

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,160

10,236

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,726

13,747

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,917

2,914

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

546

546

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,356

17,197

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

84,978

84,909

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,074

4,076

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

11,971

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 243,631 rials, and the price of $1 is 220,659 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 191,575 rials, and the price of $1 is 169,004 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 221,000-223,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 242,000-245,000 rials.

