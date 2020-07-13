Iranian currency rates for July 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased compared to July 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,574 rials.

Currency Iranian rial July 13 Iranian rial on July 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,149 53,051 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,697 44,622 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,579 4,567 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,462 4,437 1 Danish krone DKK 6,388 6,372 1 Indian rupee INR 558 559 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,351 136,566 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,242 25,233 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,322 39,280 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,937 30,898 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,607 27,599 1 South African rand ZAR 2,507 2,504 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,117 6,119 1 Russian ruble RUB 593 594 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,512 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,269 29,180 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,248 30,203 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,531 49,544 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,261 2,261 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,704 34,764 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,150 30,008 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,000 6,000 100 Thai baths THB 134,258 134,014 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,857 9,845 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,987 34,982 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,574 47,462 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,171 10,160 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,717 13,726 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,912 2,917 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,362 17,356 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,948 84,978 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,075 4,074 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 237,235 rials, and the price of $1 is 220,243 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 199,091 rials, and the price of $1 is 172,239 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 223,000-226,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 247,000-250,000 rials.