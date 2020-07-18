EU approves 100 mln euros for Albania's post-quake reconstruction

The European Commission has adopted a 100-million-euro (114-million-U.S. dollar) package to support Albania's reconstruction efforts following last year's devastating earthquake, the European Union (EU) Delegation office to Albania said in a press statement on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The funding is part of the Commission's pledge of 115 million euros made at the International Donors' Conference "Together for Albania" in Brussels on Feb. 17, the statement said.

"With the adoption of this 100 million euros' financial package, the EU is living up to its commitment to help Albania in the reconstruction efforts following the earthquake, just as we are also supporting the country to address the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis," the statement quoted EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi as saying.

The newly adopted program, according to the press statement, will focus on the rehabilitation and reconstruction of education facilities to allow children and the youth to return to school with better conditions and facilities.

Moreover, the adopted program will further finance the rehabilitation of damaged cultural heritage sites, including monuments, museums, libraries and archaeological sites, contributing also to local economic development.

A devastating 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the country on Nov. 26 last year, leaving 51 dead and damaging thousands of houses and apartments.