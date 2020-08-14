Gold price grows in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.14

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The price of gold grew in Azerbaijan on August 14 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold rose by 48.1355 manat or $28.31 (1.5 percent) and amounted to 3,273.308 manat or $1,925.48 per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 2.6061 manat or $1.53 (5.9 percent) and amounted to 46.114 manat ($27.13).

The price of platinum rose by 32.674 manat or $19.22 (2.05 percent) and amounted to 1,627.954 manat ($957.62).

The price of palladium decreased by 16.6005 manat or $9.76 (0.45 percent) and amounted to 3,671.184 manat ($2,159.52).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 263.7295 manat or $155.13 (8.6 percent) per ounce, silver went up by 14.114 manat or $8.3 (5.9 percent) per ounce, platinum soared by 206.482 manat or $121.46 (14.5 percent) per ounce and palladium surged by 291.4225 manat or $171.42 (8.6 percent).

On annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 775.149 manat or $455.97 (30.4 percent), silver - by 17.6945 manat or $10.41 (61.5 percent), platinum – by 180.829 manat or $106.37 (12.5 percent) and palladium - by 1,209.0145 manat or $711.18 (49.1 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Aug.14, 2020 3,321.443 46.4636 1,627.954 3,671.184 Aug.13, 2020 3,273.3075 43.8575 1,595.28 3,687.7845 July 14, 2020 3,057.7135 32.3496 1,421.472 3,379.7615 Aug.14, 2019 2,546.294 28.7691 1,447.125 2,462.1695 Change in a day man. +48.1355 +2.6061 +32.674 -16.6005 % +1.47 +5.94 +2.05 -0.45 Change in a month man. +263.7295 +14.114 +206.482 +291.4225 % +8.6 +43.6 +14.5 +8.6 Change in a year man. +775.149 +17.6945 +180.829 +1,209.0145 % +30.4 +61.5 +12.5 +49.1

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.14)

----

