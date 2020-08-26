Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank to place preferred shares on Baku Stock Exchange

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The securities of Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank OJSC have been included in the listing in the standard segment of the market of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) upon the decision of the Listing Committee of the BSE since August 25, 2020, Trend reports on Aug. 26 referring to the BSE.

The preferred shares of Kapital Bank in the listing in the standard segment of the market of the BSE will be placed on August 28, 2020. In accordance with the issue prospectus, the placement will last seven working days.

Some 1.6 million securities issued for trading with an annual interest rate of 15 percent will be put up for sale.

The underwriter for the issue of the state bonds of Kapital Bank is the Pasha Capital investment company.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili