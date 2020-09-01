ADB ready to provide loan worth over $700M to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is ready to allocate credit resources to Azerbaijan in the total amount of $780 million in 2021-2023, Trend reports citing ADB.

According to the business plan, in 2021, ADB is ready to allocate five loans to Azerbaijan for the implementation of projects in education, irrigation, business support, economic reforms, and the development of railways.

The envisaged allocation is as follows: in 2021, loans in the amount of $85 million, in 2022 - $370 million, in 2023 - $325 million.

In 2021-2023, ADB will also provide technical assistance to Azerbaijan in the amount of $4.5 million.

The government of Azerbaijan, for its part, allocated an additional $15 million for a project to develop an irrigation and drainage system, $20 million - for the restoration of the southern railway section of the North-South International Transport Corridor.

Since 1999, the ADB has allocated $4.4 billion to Azerbaijan as part of the cooperation.

