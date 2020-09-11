Prices on precious metals in Azerbaijan change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on September 11, excluding platinum, decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 10.6845 manat or $6.285 (0.32 percent) and amounted to 3,298.5185 manat or $1,940 per ounce.

The price of silver went down by 0.6689 manat or 39 cents (1.45 percent) and amounted to 45.3458 manat ($26.67).

The price of palladium decreased by 21.2245 manat or $12.48 (0.54 percent) and amounted to 3,889.124 manat ($2,228).

The price of platinum rose by 10.574 manat or $6.22 (0.68 percent) and amounted to 1,575.968 manat ($927).

In monthly terms, the price of gold slumped by 133.314 manat or $78.42 (3.9 percent) per ounce, silver went down by 3.7927 manat or $2.23 (7.7 percent) per ounce, platinum dropped by 95.659 manat or $56.27 (5.7 percent) per ounce, while palladium increased by 78.013 manat or $45.89 (2 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 763.7165 manat or $456.78 (30.1 percent), silver grew by 14.5263 manat or $8.54 (47.1 percent), platinum declined by 17.357 manat or $10.21 (1.1 percent) and palladium surged by 1,228.624 manat or $722.7 (46.2 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Sept.11, 2020 3,298.5185 45.3458 1,575.968 3,889.124 Sept.10, 2020 3,309.203 46.0147 1,565.394 3,910.3485 Aug.11, 2020 3,431.8325 49.1385 1,671.627 3,811.111 Sept.11, 2019 2,534.802 30.8195 1,593.325 2,660.5 Change in a day in man. -10.6845 -0.6689 10.574 -21.2245 % -0.32 -1.45 0.68 -0.54 Change in a month in man. -133.314 -3.7927 -95.659 78.013 % -3.9 -7.7 -5,7 2 Change in a year in man. 763.7165 14.5263 -17.357 1,228.624 % 30.1 47.1 -1.1 46.2

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum, and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins, or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept.11)

---

