Filling "gaps" to be main priority for Azerbaijani insurers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Filling "gaps" which arose due to COVID-19 pandemic will be the main priority for Azerbaijani insurers, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA) Azer Aliyev said.

Aliyev made the remark at the event dedicated to the new concept of activities of the association, Trend reports.

According to him, in parallel with the filling of “gaps”, the changing behavior of customers and adequate activity in these conditions will become a priority for the further activities of insurers.

"Given namely these realities, the Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan has prepared a new concept of activity," the chairman said.

He stressed that the new concept is multifaceted in terms of functionality and includes all the elements necessary for the sustainable development.

Aliyev said that the main target indicators of the concept are to stimulate the activities of insurers in order to ensure the sustainable development of the local insurance market, to establish interaction with organizations in the local and global plane, to apply world experience and statistical reporting, and to conduct a wider educational work.

On September 14, an event has been held dedicated to the new concept of the activities of the Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan and a new approach to insurance by the participants of the insurance market amid the changes related to the pandemic.