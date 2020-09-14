Dollar rate in Uzbekistan continues to grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will take effect on 15 September, Trend reports referring to Central Bank.

If a week ago the US dollar was worth 10,274 soums, now it has added 21.16 soums. The exchange rate of the American currency is 10,295 soums.

As in the past weeks, the value of the ruble and the euro continues to fluctuate. The euro, which had fallen earlier to 12 162.56 soums, added 32.26 soums this time. Its new cost is 12 194.82 soums.

The Russian ruble, after falling to 136.28 soums last week, again returned to 1.37 soums and now costs 137.65 soums.

The dollar rate in Uzbekistan has been growing for the seventh week in a row.

Earlier, the head of the regulator Mamarizo Nurmuratov announced that Central Bank does not expect sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate soon.

Nurmuratov drew attention to the fact that after the April collapse, the soum was able to stabilize. The overall devaluation in January-August was eight percent.

“No major fluctuations are expected in the future. But we should not forget about the influence of events in the world,” added Nurmuratov.

As for loan rates, for companies, they decreased from 24.3 percent at the beginning of the year to 19.5 percent, for the population - from 28.1 percent to 22.3 percent.

Banks began to cut rates after the regulator introduced new instruments from July 1 - the Central Bank set an acceptable rate for business loans at 21 percent, for retail loans - 24 percent.

“Although the rates have dropped significantly, there is no sharp increase in creditors,” the regulator said.

This is because during the pandemic, entrepreneurial activity decreased, and the population preferred to optimize their expenses.

