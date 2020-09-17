Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on September 17 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 34.221 manats or $20.13 (1.03 percent) and amounted to 3,297.2435 manats or $1,939.55 per ounce.

The price of silver went down by 0.8566 manats or 50 cents (1.85 percent) and amounted to 45.5135 manats ($26.77).

The price of palladium went up by 9.469 manats or $5.57 (0.23 percent) and amounted to 4,038.299 manats ($2,375.47).

The price of platinum decreased by 51.4675 manats or $30,275 (3.1 percent) and amounted to 1.606,1345 manats (9 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 6.6385 manats or $3.905 (0.2 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 0.608 manats or 35 cents (1.4 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 15.453 manats or $9.09 (1 percent) per ounce, while palladium increased by 355.3425 manats or $209.02 (9.6 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 750.5245 manats or $441.48 (29.5 percent), silver grew by 15.1804 manats or $8.92 (50 percent), platinum rose by 10.625 manats or $6.25 (0.7 percent) and palladium surged by 1,303.747 manats or 76 cents (47.7 percent).

Дата: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Sept. 17, 2020 3,297.2435 45.5135 1,606.1345 4,038.299 Sept. 16, 2020 3,331.4645 46.3701 1,657.602 4,047.768 Aug. 17, 2020 3,303.882 44.9055 1,621.5875 3,682.9565 Sept. 17, 2019 2,546.719 30.3331 1,595.5095 2,734.552 Change in a day: in man. -34.221 -0.8566 -51.4675 -9.469 in % -1.03 -1.85 -3.1 -0.23 Change in a month in man. -6.6385 0.608 -15.453 355.3425 in % -0.2 1.4 -1 9,6 Change in a year in man. 750.5245 15.1804 10.625 1,303.747 in % 29.5 50 0.7 47.7

