Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan rebound

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.18

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The price of gold rose in Azerbaijan on September 18 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold grew by 21.165 manats or $12.45 (0.64 percent) and amounted to 3,318.4085 manats or $1,952 per ounce.

The price of silver went up by 0.5091 manats or $0.30 (1.12 percent) and amounted to 46.0226 manats ($27.07).

The price of platinum declined by 2.8815 manats or $1.69 (0.18 percent) and amounted to 1,603.253 manats ($943.09).

The price of palladium dipped by 54.434 manats or $32.02 (1.35 percent) and amounted to 3,983.865 manats ($2,343.45).

In monthly terms, the price of gold declined by 67.167 manats or $39.51 (2 percent) per ounce, silver went down by 1.264 manats or $0.74 (2.7 percent) per ounce, platinum slid by 34.1955 manats or $20.11 (2.1 percent) per ounce, while palladium soared by 269.926 manats or $158.78 (7.3 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 764.235 manats or $449.55 (29.9 percent), silver grew by 15.5372 manats or $9.14 (51 percent), platinum rose by 2.227 manats or $1.31 (0.1 percent) and palladium surged by 1,274.269 manats or $749.57 (47 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Sept.18, 2020 3,318.4085 46.0226 1,603.253 3,983.865 Sept.17, 2020 3,297.2435 45.5135 1,606.1345 4,038.299 Aug.18, 2020 3,385.5755 47.2866 1,637.4485 3,713.939 Sept.18, 2019 2,554.1735 30.4854 1,601.026 2,709.596 Change in a day in man. +21.165 +0.5091 -2.8815 -54.434 % +0.64 +1.12 -0.18 -1.35 Change in a month in man. -67.167 -1.264 -34.1955 +269.926 % -2 -2.7 -2.1 7.3 Change in a year in man. +764.235 +15.5372 +2.227 +1,274.269 % +29.9 +51 +0.1 +47

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum, and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins, or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept.18)

