Iranian currency rates for September 19

Finance 19 September 2020 10:06 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 6 have decreased compared to September 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,724 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on September 19

Iranian rial on September 17

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,267

54,224

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,082

45,984

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,795

4,743

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,620

4,609

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,685

6,634

1 Indian rupee

INR

571

571

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,432

137,426

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,271

25,239

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,167

39,978

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,231

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,810

31,738

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,404

28,080

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,572

2,560

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,555

5,602

1 Russian ruble

RUB

555

560

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

3,501

1 Syrian pound

SYP

83

83

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,620

30,519

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,901

30,833

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,423

49,227

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,265

2,271

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,500

35,469

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,569

30,548

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,205

6,198

100 Thai baths

THB

135,131

134,485

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,208

10,126

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,047

35,682

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

49,724

49,351

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,956

9,897

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,170

13,272

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,834

2,826

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

547

547

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,340

16,220

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,633

86,584

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,068

4,050

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 315,525 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,040 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 280,922 rials, and the price of $1 is 215,556 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 266,000-269,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.

