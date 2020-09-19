Iranian currency rates for September 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 6 have decreased compared to September 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,724 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 19 Iranian rial on September 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,267 54,224 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,082 45,984 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,795 4,743 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,620 4,609 1 Danish krone DKK 6,685 6,634 1 Indian rupee INR 571 571 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,432 137,426 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,271 25,239 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,167 39,978 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,810 31,738 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,404 28,080 1 South African rand ZAR 2,572 2,560 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,555 5,602 1 Russian ruble RUB 555 560 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,501 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,620 30,519 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,901 30,833 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,423 49,227 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,265 2,271 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,500 35,469 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,569 30,548 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,205 6,198 100 Thai baths THB 135,131 134,485 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,208 10,126 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,047 35,682 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,724 49,351 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,956 9,897 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,170 13,272 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,834 2,826 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,340 16,220 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,633 86,584 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,068 4,050 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 315,525 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,040 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 280,922 rials, and the price of $1 is 215,556 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 266,000-269,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.