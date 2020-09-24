Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance to place state short-term bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on placement of state short-term bonds worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) on September 29, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Bonds with a face value of 100 manat ($58.8) and a circulation period of 364 days will be offered.

The orders during the auction will be accepted from 11:00 (GMT+4) to 12:30 (GMT+4) in accordance with the BSE’s trade regulations.

The deadline for payment on bonds is September 28, 2021.

During the auction, acceptance of non-competitive orders is allowed if the bond issue doesn’t exceed 20 percent.

Those who are interested in attending the auction can contact investment companies - members of the BSE.

PASHA Capital Investment Company is an underwriter on issuing of state bonds.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 24)

---

