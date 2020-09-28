Dollar exchange rate to Uzbek soum revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar continues to grow against the sum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank.

This week the US dollar, which was worth 10,315 soums, added another 5.59 soums and reached 10,321 soums.

The euro stopped growing for two weeks and fell again. If last week its rate was 12,210 soums, this week it decreased by 207 soums and now equals 12,003 soums.

The value of the Russian ruble, which was 136 soums, decreased by 4.21 soums and reached 132 soums.

It is necessary to note that the dollar exchange rate in Uzbekistan has been growing for the ninth week in a row.

Earlier, the head of the regulator Mamarizo Nurmuratov announced that Central Bank does not expect sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate soon.

Nurmuratov drew attention to the fact that after the April collapse, the soum was able to stabilize. The overall devaluation in January-August was eight percent.

“No major fluctuations are expected in the future. But we should not forget about the influence of events in the world,” added Nurmuratov.

