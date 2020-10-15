Iranian currency rates for October 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased compared to October 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,341 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 15 Iranian rial on October 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,646 54,327 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,983 45,901 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,756 4,759 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,540 4,549 1 Danish krone DKK 6,630 6,628 1 Indian rupee INR 573 573 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,288 137,183 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,642 25,633 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,891 39,844 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,939 31,971 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,912 27,983 1 South African rand ZAR 2,535 2,553 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,304 5,296 1 Russian ruble RUB 539 545 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,523 3,525 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,937 30,124 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,937 30,910 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,524 49,534 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,272 2,278 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,635 35,609 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,778 30,793 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,246 6,233 100 Thai baths THB 134,731 134,800 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,125 10,130 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,730 36,744 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,341 49,331 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,808 9,804 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,018 13,036 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,855 2,849 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,298 16,312 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,321 86,423 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,064 4,064 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 361,700 rials, and the price of $1 is 311,589 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 327,731 rials, and the price of $1 is 239,406 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 312,000-315,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 366,000-369,000 rials.