Azerbaijani oil prices down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.24

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field was $ 42.47 per barrel on October 23, which is $ 0.16 less than the previous indicator, Trend reports with reference to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

Based on LT FOB Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light was $ 41.97 per barrel, which is $0.16 less than the previous indicator.

Azerbaijan has been producing Azeri LT since 1998 and exporting it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Supsa Western Export Pipeline, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port was $41.58 per barrel, which is $0.27 less than the previous indicator.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated benchmark oil produced in the North Sea on October 23 was $41.24, which is $0.28 less than the previous indicator.

