Iranian currency rates for November 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased compared to October 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,883 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 2 Iranian rial on October 31 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,261 54,385 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,783 45,787 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,718 4,739 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,394 4,410 1 Danish krone DKK 6,565 6,571 1 Indian rupee INR 564 564 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,158 137,242 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,179 26,185 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,115 40,129 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,416 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,490 31,524 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,738 27,753 1 South African rand ZAR 2,587 2,586 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,010 5,033 1 Russian ruble RUB 528 529 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,530 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,460 29,522 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,716 30,741 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,530 49,526 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,280 2,279 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,045 35,043 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,812 30,820 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,278 6,274 100 Thai baths THB 134,795 135,006 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,109 10,113 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,002 36,951 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 48,883 48,998 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,679 9,704 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,003 12,988 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,861 2,851 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,995 15,970 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,556 86,525 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,058 4,062 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 310,309 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,484 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 318,992 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,820 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 268,000-271,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.