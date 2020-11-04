Iranian currency rates for November 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies have increased and 14 have decreased compared to November 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,914 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 4 Iranian rial on November 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,566 54,261 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,861 45,783 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,725 4,718 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,427 4,394 1 Danish krone DKK 6,569 6,565 1 Indian rupee INR 561 564 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,137 137,158 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,240 26,179 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,980 40,115 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,416 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,753 31,490 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,960 27,738 1 South African rand ZAR 2,588 2,587 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,993 5,010 1 Russian ruble RUB 535 528 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,530 3,530 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,872 29,460 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,730 30,716 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,493 49,530 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,278 2,280 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,896 35,045 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,797 30,812 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,252 6,278 100 Thai baths THB 134,928 134,795 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,084 10,109 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,865 37,002 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 48,914 48,883 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,714 9,679 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,690 13,003 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,886 2,861 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,880 15,995 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,784 86,556 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,059 4,058 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 322,882 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,639 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 317,692 rials, and the price of $1 is 264,591 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 273,000-276,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 323,000-326,000 rials.