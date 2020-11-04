Gold price in Azerbaijan up
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The prices of precious metals, excluding silver, increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 4 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 4 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 11.9765 manat or $7.045 (0.37 percent) and amounted to 3,228.283 manat or $1,898.99 per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 79.3645 manat or $46.68 (2.09 percent) and amounted to 3,878.584 manat ($2,281.52).
The price of silver decreased by 0.4361 manat or 25 cents (1.07 percent) and amounted to 40.4609 manat ($23.80).
The price of platinum increased by 3.791 manat or $2.23 (0.26 percent) and amounted to 1.466,998 manat (86 cents).
In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 12.971 manat or $7.63 (0.4 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 42.313 manat or $24.89 (2.8 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 0.3246 manat or 19 cents (0.8 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 57.528 manat or $33.84 (1.5 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 658.1465 manat or $387.145 (25.6 percent), silver grew by 9.6644 manat or $5.68 (31.4 percent), palladium rose by 793.9425 manat or $467.025 (25.7 percent) and platinum decreased by 153.2295 manat or $90.135 (9.5 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Nov. 4, 2020
|
3,228.283
|
40.4609
|
1,466.998
|
3,878.584
|
Nov. 3, 2020
|
3,216.3065
|
40.897
|
1,463.207
|
3,799.2195
|
Oct. 4, 2020
|
3,215.312
|
40.1363
|
1,509.311
|
3,936.112
|
Nov. 4, 2019
|
2,570.1365
|
30.7965
|
1,620.2275
|
3,084.6415
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
11.9765
|
-0.4361
|
3.791
|
79.3645
|
in %
|
0.37
|
-1.07
|
0.26
|
2.09
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
12.971
|
0.3246
|
-42.313
|
-57.528
|
in %
|
0.4
|
0.8
|
-2.8
|
-1.5
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
658.1465
|
9.6644
|
-153.2295
|
793.9425
|
in %
|
25.6
|
31.4
|
-9.5
|
25.7
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni