Gold price in Azerbaijan up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals, excluding silver, increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 4 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 4 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 11.9765 manat or $7.045 (0.37 percent) and amounted to 3,228.283 manat or $1,898.99 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 79.3645 manat or $46.68 (2.09 percent) and amounted to 3,878.584 manat ($2,281.52).

The price of silver decreased by 0.4361 manat or 25 cents (1.07 percent) and amounted to 40.4609 manat ($23.80).

The price of platinum increased by 3.791 manat or $2.23 (0.26 percent) and amounted to 1.466,998 manat (86 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 12.971 manat or $7.63 (0.4 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 42.313 manat or $24.89 (2.8 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 0.3246 manat or 19 cents (0.8 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 57.528 manat or $33.84 (1.5 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 658.1465 manat or $387.145 (25.6 percent), silver grew by 9.6644 manat or $5.68 (31.4 percent), palladium rose by 793.9425 manat or $467.025 (25.7 percent) and platinum decreased by 153.2295 manat or $90.135 (9.5 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Nov. 4, 2020 3,228.283 40.4609 1,466.998 3,878.584 Nov. 3, 2020 3,216.3065 40.897 1,463.207 3,799.2195 Oct. 4, 2020 3,215.312 40.1363 1,509.311 3,936.112 Nov. 4, 2019 2,570.1365 30.7965 1,620.2275 3,084.6415 Change in a day: in man. 11.9765 -0.4361 3.791 79.3645 in % 0.37 -1.07 0.26 2.09 Change in a month in man. 12.971 0.3246 -42.313 -57.528 in % 0.4 0.8 -2.8 -1.5 Change in a year in man. 658.1465 9.6644 -153.2295 793.9425 in % 25.6 31.4 -9.5 25.7

---

