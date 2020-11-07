Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.6
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 95.311 manat or 3 percent.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,235.1362 manat, which is 0.5 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Oct. 26
|
3,225.68
|
Nov.2
|
3,197.13
|
Oct. 27
|
3,243.46
|
Nov.3
|
3,216.31
|
Oct. 28
|
3,244.3
|
Nov.4
|
3,228.28
|
Oct. 29
|
3,200.2
|
Nov.5
|
3,241.52
|
Oct. 31
|
3,185.9
|
Nov.6
|
3,292.441
|
Average weekly
|
3,219.908
|
Average weekly
|
3,235.1362
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 2.1713 manat or 5.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.123 manat, which is 0.7 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Oct. 26
|
41.3246
|
Nov.2
|
40.5757
|
Oct. 27
|
41.6292
|
Nov.3
|
40.897
|
Oct. 28
|
41.4826
|
Nov.4
|
40.4609
|
Oct. 29
|
39.9322
|
Nov.5
|
40.9342
|
Oct. 31
|
39.9009
|
Nov.6
|
42.747
|
Average weekly
|
40.8539
|
Average weekly
|
41.123
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 73.944 manat (5.1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,474.759 manat, which is 1.2 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Oct. 26
|
1,515.65
|
Nov.2
|
1,442.66
|
Oct. 27
|
1,497.44
|
Nov.3
|
1,463.21
|
Oct. 28
|
1,508.75
|
Nov.4
|
1,467
|
Oct. 29
|
1,483.51
|
Nov.5
|
1,484.32
|
Oct. 31
|
1,457.97
|
Nov.6
|
1,516.604
|
Average weekly
|
1,492.664
|
Average weekly
|
1,474.759
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan spiked by 243.607 manat (6.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,902.4834 manat, which is 1.1 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Oct. 26
|
4,045.44
|
Nov.2
|
3,834.03
|
Oct. 27
|
4,044.56
|
Nov.3
|
3,799.22
|
Oct. 28
|
3,997.68
|
Nov.4
|
3,878.58
|
Oct. 29
|
3,877.67
|
Nov.5
|
3,922.95
|
Oct. 31
|
3,772.99
|
Nov.6
|
4,077.637
|
Average weekly
|
3,947.668
|
Average weekly
|
3,902.4834
