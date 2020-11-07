Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.6

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 95.311 manat or 3 percent.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,235.1362 manat, which is 0.5 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Oct. 26 3,225.68 Nov.2 3,197.13 Oct. 27 3,243.46 Nov.3 3,216.31 Oct. 28 3,244.3 Nov.4 3,228.28 Oct. 29 3,200.2 Nov.5 3,241.52 Oct. 31 3,185.9 Nov.6 3,292.441 Average weekly 3,219.908 Average weekly 3,235.1362

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 2.1713 manat or 5.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.123 manat, which is 0.7 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Oct. 26 41.3246 Nov.2 40.5757 Oct. 27 41.6292 Nov.3 40.897 Oct. 28 41.4826 Nov.4 40.4609 Oct. 29 39.9322 Nov.5 40.9342 Oct. 31 39.9009 Nov.6 42.747 Average weekly 40.8539 Average weekly 41.123

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 73.944 manat (5.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,474.759 manat, which is 1.2 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Oct. 26 1,515.65 Nov.2 1,442.66 Oct. 27 1,497.44 Nov.3 1,463.21 Oct. 28 1,508.75 Nov.4 1,467 Oct. 29 1,483.51 Nov.5 1,484.32 Oct. 31 1,457.97 Nov.6 1,516.604 Average weekly 1,492.664 Average weekly 1,474.759

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan spiked by 243.607 manat (6.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,902.4834 manat, which is 1.1 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Oct. 26 4,045.44 Nov.2 3,834.03 Oct. 27 4,044.56 Nov.3 3,799.22 Oct. 28 3,997.68 Nov.4 3,878.58 Oct. 29 3,877.67 Nov.5 3,922.95 Oct. 31 3,772.99 Nov.6 4,077.637 Average weekly 3,947.668 Average weekly 3,902.4834

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni