Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals amount raised for deposit auction
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has raised 100 million manat ($58.8 million) at the deposit auction held on November 10, 2020, Trend reports citing the CBA.
According to the CBA, the supply during the auction amounted to 413.7 million manat ($243.3 million).
The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions concluded within the auction amounted to 6.01 percent.
The term of maturity is 13 days.
The CBA has been holding deposit auctions since June 2016.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 10)
---
