Contracts on compulsory real estate insurance must be extended - Azerbaijan Insurers Association

Finance 17 November 2020 13:56 (UTC+04:00)
Contracts on compulsory real estate insurance must be extended - Azerbaijan Insurers Association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

The contracts on compulsory real estate insurance must be extended in accordance with the legislation in Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association Elmar Mirsalayev told Trend on Nov. 17.

"Compulsory insurance of real estate is regulated by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Compulsory Insurance",” the executive director said. “Big enlightenment work was carried out on this type of insurance in late 2019, as a result of which most of the population insured their real estate."

The insurance contracts are valid for one year.

"As the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, we want to notify citizens and entrepreneurs that the validity of these agreements must be extended by one year,” the executive director said. “Otherwise, citizens may face certain restrictions."

Mirsalayev also stressed that the insurance companies paid 3.4 million manat ($2 million) on compulsory real estate insurance to the population from January through September 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Chirag platform at ACG: 10 years of performance
Chirag platform at ACG: 10 years of performance
Kazakhstan, Bulgaria trade turnover decreases
Kazakhstan, Bulgaria trade turnover decreases
Kazakhstan decreases export to Ukraine twofold amid COVID-19
Kazakhstan decreases export to Ukraine twofold amid COVID-19
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran hits daily new anti-record with COVID-19 infections Society 14:47
Kazakhstan's budget revenues to increase after introduction of product labeling Business 14:47
Azerbaijani archaeologists appeal to prosecutor general due to illegal Armenian excavations Society 14:43
Azerbaijan increases gas exports via BTE pipeline Oil&Gas 14:40
Johnson&Johnson expresses regret for mischaracterizing area of Karabakh confict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:38
Russian president’s press-secretary talks trilateral declaration on Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:37
Armenia obliged to fulfill conditions of trilateral statement, Trend's editor-in-chief tells Algerian Echorouk News TV channel (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:25
BP reveals total oil production from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli since start Oil&Gas 14:17
Georgia reports 3,117 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 14:16
ADB raises funds for climate change adaptation, mitigation projects in Kazakhstan Business 14:13
Rice processing plant launched in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Uzbekistan 14:11
Azerbaijan investigating facts of Armenian's vandalism against monuments of cultural heritage Society 14:10
Iran investments in Alborz Province increase Finance 14:09
Contracts on compulsory real estate insurance must be extended - Azerbaijan Insurers Association Finance 13:56
Iran unveils value of exports from Arvand Free Trade Zone Business 13:47
Ukraine interested in expanding supply of natural gas, oil, petroleum products from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:42
President Aliyev hoists Azerbaijani flag in Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Khudaferin bridge (PHOTO) Politics 13:34
Ukraine talks possibilities of purchasing gas from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:32
Russia interested in strengthening interaction with ICRC in Nagorno-Karabakh - FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:29
Iran’s NIDC opens tender to buy various spare parts Tenders 13:26
Turkmenistan's Senagat bank opens tender for conducting audit Tenders 13:18
Azerbaijani Central Bank unveils amount of foreign currency sold to local banks Finance 13:09
Azerbaijan laying road from Fuzuli to Shusha Politics 13:03
More jobs at enterprises to open in Iran's Isfahan Province Finance 13:01
Volume of investments to be made to enterprises in Iran’s Ardabil Province declines Finance 13:00
Amount of investments to be made into Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province soars Finance 12:53
Sending Turkish troops to Azerbaijan to be discussed at Turkish Parliament Politics 12:48
IGB contractor AVAX requests extension for completing construction Oil&Gas 12:46
Georgia sees increase in gold prices Business 12:41
Kazakhstan to maximize online public services by year-end ICT 12:38
Georgian government probably have to use subsidies Business 12:33
ACG oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal exceeds 185 million barrels Oil&Gas 12:32
Second Karabakh war showcased power of Azerbaijani troops – Major (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:30
Uzbekistan’s parliament discusses state program of foreign policy Uzbekistan 12:21
Chirag platform at ACG: 10 years of performance Oil&Gas 12:19
Kazakhstan, Bulgaria trade turnover decreases Business 12:17
Gold, foreign exchange reserves of Uzbekistan decrease Finance 12:12
Turkish Cabinet of Ministers to discuss situation after Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:08
Iran reveals number of licenses issued for setting up enterprises in East Azerbaijan Province Finance 12:06
Georgia Capital PLC talks about its insurance business Business 12:00
Volume of foreign currency sold in Uzbekistan up Finance 11:57
BP updates on progress in Azeri Central East project Oil&Gas 11:54
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of demulsifier Tenders 11:53
Turkmen, Kazakh Railways discuss measures to activate railway transport Transport 11:46
Digitalization to improve land plot registration Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan Business 11:42
Found oil and gas resources to settle at around 10 billion boe by year-end Oil&Gas 11:38
South Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new COVID-19 crisis Other News 11:22
Unemployment to increase in Georgia - National Bank Business 11:14
Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia in talks over power plant construction in Uzbek region Oil&Gas 11:14
Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air launching direct flights from Nur-Sultan to country's South Transport 11:13
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender for engines maintenance Tenders 11:13
EV makers wants to tap into Georgian market Business 11:13
Prices on Azerbaijani oil increase Finance 11:12
Cargo transportation volumes surge in West Kazakhstan Transport 10:54
Azerbaijan launches new online service for Asan Imza Economy 10:49
New oil and gas exploration wells to be drilled in Iran Oil&Gas 10:44
Gold, silver, platinum prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 10:44
Kazakhstan decreases export to Ukraine twofold amid COVID-19 Business 10:43
National Bank of Georgia forecasts economic growth in 2021 Business 10:43
Turkmenistan commits developing dialogue with Japan in all areas Business 10:38
PASHA Bank has announced the opening of a regional branch in Shusha city Society 10:38
Uzbekistan significantly increases export to Poland Business 10:37
Axpo marks significant increase in wind energy share Oil&Gas 10:33
Turkey reveals nine-month cargo handling volumes via its Tekirdag port Turkey 10:32
Turkey reveals dolomite transshipment figures for 9M2020 Turkey 10:20
Southern Gas Corridor fits well within Europe’s diversification strategy - Fitch Ratings Oil&Gas 10:15
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy spares Tenders 10:13
Any ramp-up in TAP’s actual flows to be determined by shippers Oil&Gas 10:07
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 17 Finance 10:07
Turkmenistan considering opening trade representative office in Milan Business 10:05
Turkish ministry reveals 9M2020 data on benzene shipment through local ports Turkey 10:02
Political crisis, economic decline in Armenia to intensify - MP of Azerbaijan Politics 09:59
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 17 Uzbekistan 09:59
Individual deposits in Azerbaijan continue to decrease Finance 09:55
Iran to launch power stations in East Azerbaijan province Oil&Gas 09:51
Scale of Armenian vandalism unimaginable - Azerbaijani president's assistant Politics 09:50
Iranian currency rates for November 17 Finance 09:50
Armenia appropriated hundreds of toponyms in Western Azerbaijan and Karabakh - MP Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:40
Iran's banks improve online apps to reduce large gatherings Business 09:35
Iran to increase production in agricultural cities Business 09:32
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs exchange views on various issues Politics 09:17
NCDC Head says Georgia can mobilize additional 3,000 hospital beds Georgia 08:53
6.3-magnitude quake strikes off western Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued Other News 08:26
Number of COVID-19 cases climbs up in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:57
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 07:01
Chinese mainland reports 15 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 06:11
Iran may extend ban on Caspian sturgeon fishing Business 05:01
Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 tops 166,000 Other News 03:48
Moscow’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 7,900 Russia 02:39
4 Iranian companies start human trials for COVID-19 vaccine: minister Iran 01:53
Canadian COVID-19 cases to break 300,000 mark Other News 00:58
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared on her Instagram page footages from Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 00:40
Azerbaijan marks National Revival Day Politics 00:01
Georgian Railway reveals financial results for 9 months of 2020 Transport 16 November 23:57
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 528,000 in past day - WHO World 16 November 23:52
Turkey registers 3,316 new COVID-19 patients, 417,594 in total Turkey 16 November 23:16
Georgia records 3 157 new coronavirus cases, 3 230 recoveries, 30 deaths Georgia 16 November 21:41
Manufacturing industry becomes most popular sector for innovations in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16 November 21:30
Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope World 16 November 21:23
Kyrgyz FM meets with Ambassador of India Kyrgyzstan 16 November 20:44
All news