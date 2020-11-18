Iranian currency rates for November 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased compared to November 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,819 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 18 Iranian rial on November 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,664 55,537 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,096 46,034 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,868 4,872 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,635 4,632 1 Danish krone DKK 6,689 6,687 1 Indian rupee INR 564 565 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,273 137,366 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,512 26,549 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,350 40,179 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,058 32,137 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,934 29,000 1 South African rand ZAR 2,729 2,742 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,441 5,460 1 Russian ruble RUB 552 549 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,524 3,522 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,615 30,760 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,281 31,239 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,554 49,583 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,268 2,266 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,074 35,112 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,881 30,895 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,408 6,386 100 Thai baths THB 139,034 139,213 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,250 10,231 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,977 37,963 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,819 49,811 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,786 9,803 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,728 12,747 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,979 2,987 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,427 16,421 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,040 87,053 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 301,234 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,335 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 307,971 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,334 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 257,000-260,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 306,000-309,000 rials.