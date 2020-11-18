Gold price in Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 18 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 18 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 15.232 manat or $8.96 (0.47 percent) and amounted to 3,195.5835 manat or $1,879.755 per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 19.4055 manat or $11.415 (0.49 percent) and amounted to 3,949.423 manat ($2,323.19).

The price of silver decreased by 0.4389 manat or 25 cents (1.04 percent) and amounted to 41.6241 manat ($24.48).

The price of platinum increased by 6.137 manat or $3.61 (0.39 percent) and amounted to 1.582,632 manat (93 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 45.5685 manat or $26.80 (1.4 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 114.3505 manat or $67.26 (7.8 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 0.3872 manat or 22 cents (0.9 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 66.81 manat or $39.3 (1.7 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 702.6525 manat or $413.325 (28.2 percent), silver grew by 12.8592 manat or $7.564 (44.7 percent), palladium rose by 1,016.158 manat or 59 cents (34.6 percent) and platinum increased by 66.3085 manat or $39.005 (4.4 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Nov. 18, 2020 3,195.5835 41.6241 1,582.632 3,949.423 Nov. 17, 2020 3,210.8155 42.063 1,576.495 3,968.8285 Oct. 18, 2020 3,241.152 41.2369 1,468.2815 4,016.233 Nov. 18, 2019 2,492.931 28.7649 1,516.3235 2,933.265 Change in a day: in man. -15.232 -0.4389 6.137 -19.4055 in % -0.47 -1.04 0.39 -0.49 Change in a month in man. -45.5685 0.3872 114.3505 -66.81 in % -1.4 0.9 7.8 -1.7 Change in a year in man. 702.6525 12.8592 66.3085 1,016.158 in % 28.2 44.7 4.4 34.6

