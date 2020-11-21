Iranian currency rates for November 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies have increased and 12 have decreased compared to November 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,808 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 21 Iranian rial on November 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,739 55,567 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,105 46,089 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,873 4,881 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,657 4,653 1 Danish krone DKK 6,686 6,676 1 Indian rupee INR 567 566 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,315 137,330 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,105 26,376 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,440 40,482 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,074 32,089 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,104 29,009 1 South African rand ZAR 2,726 2,706 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,494 5,438 1 Russian ruble RUB 551 553 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,522 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,667 30,627 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,263 31,257 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,573 49,544 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,269 2,275 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,231 35,181 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,950 30,875 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,400 6,395 100 Thai baths THB 138,725 138,359 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,263 10,254 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,653 37,686 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,808 49,749 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,814 9,813 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,746 12,728 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,962 2,964 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,470 16,428 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,118 86,987 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 298,939 rials, and the price of $1 is 249,791 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 312,993 rials, and the price of $1 is 258, 006 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 255,000-258,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials.