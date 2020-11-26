Iranian currency rates for November 26

Finance 26 November 2020 09:58 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 31 currencies have increased and 3 have decreased compared to November 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,077 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 26

Iranian rial on November 25

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,227

56,107

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,304

46,110

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,942

4,926

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,757

4,730

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,728

6,719

1 Indian rupee

INR

569

568

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,529

137,363

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,317

26,154

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,261

40,195

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,419

5,419

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,231

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,310

32,306

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,405

29,334

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,779

2,764

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,280

5,249

1 Russian ruble

RUB

556

557

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,521

3,522

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,924

30,906

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,700

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,375

31,301

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,530

49,491

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,264

2,263

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

33

33

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,392

35,293

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,964

30,941

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,395

6,386

100 Thai baths

THB

138,484

138,211

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,286

10,276

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,981

37,948

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

50,077

50,011

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,937

9,912

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,689

12,670

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,975

2,966

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

544

544

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,374

16,474

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,720

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,309

87,261

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,717

3,717

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 294,308 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,960 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 314,292 rials, and the price of $1 is 259,560 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 250,000-253,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 295,000-298,000 rials.

