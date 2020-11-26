Iranian currency rates for November 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 31 currencies have increased and 3 have decreased compared to November 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,077 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 26 Iranian rial on November 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,227 56,107 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,304 46,110 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,942 4,926 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,757 4,730 1 Danish krone DKK 6,728 6,719 1 Indian rupee INR 569 568 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,529 137,363 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,317 26,154 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,261 40,195 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,310 32,306 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,405 29,334 1 South African rand ZAR 2,779 2,764 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,280 5,249 1 Russian ruble RUB 556 557 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,521 3,522 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,924 30,906 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,375 31,301 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,530 49,491 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,264 2,263 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,392 35,293 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,964 30,941 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,395 6,386 100 Thai baths THB 138,484 138,211 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,286 10,276 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,981 37,948 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,077 50,011 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,937 9,912 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,689 12,670 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,975 2,966 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,374 16,474 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,720 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,309 87,261 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 294,308 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,960 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 314,292 rials, and the price of $1 is 259,560 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 250,000-253,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 295,000-298,000 rials.