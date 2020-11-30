Time deposits value surges in Kazakhstan year-on-year

Finance 30 November 2020 15:09 (UTC+04:00)
Time deposits value surges in Kazakhstan year-on-year
Latest
Russia's Rostelecom working on inter-operator cooperation with Turkmenistan ICT 16:16
Capitalization remains strength of Georgian Basisbank Finance 16:13
Hungarian TUNGSRAM GROUP to launch production of LED street lighting in Kazakhstan Business 16:07
Azerbaijani agency unveils number of munitions found since Sept.27 Society 16:04
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin starts to rise Finance 16:00
Azerbaijan to commission road connecting Tartar and Sugovushan in coming days - ANAMA (PHOTO) Society 15:51
Uzbek agro-industrial agency announces tender for well construction Tenders 15:49
Carlsberg Azerbaijan and AzərŞəkər signed a memorandum of cooperation (PHOTO) Business 15:46
S&P Global to buy IHS Markit in deal valued at $44 billion US 15:45
Azerbaijan reveals number of civilians dead, following recent Armenian aggression Politics 15:45
Uzbekistan slightly reduces import of Turkish-made chemicals Turkey 15:40
Demining of territory for future road to liberated Shusha kicked off - ANAMA Society 15:39
Creation of concept for audit development in Azerbaijan for 2021-2030 nearing completion Business 15:37
Iran's POMC launches its first compressor Oil&Gas 15:27
Turkey continues to raise trade turnover with Azerbaijan Business 15:25
Ceyhan terminal’s oil transshipment from ACG nears 194 million barrels Oil&Gas 15:18
Baku Metro switches to modern train control systems Transport 15:16
Visits of citizens to liberated Azerbaijani territories still dangerous - ANAMA Society 15:16
Malaysia ready to assist in promotion of pilgrim tourism in Uzbekistan Tourism 15:13
Uzbekistan’s 10M2020 data on plastic cards revealed Finance 15:12
Turkmenistan's natural gas reserves increased – Eni’s review Oil&Gas 15:10
Time deposits value surges in Kazakhstan year-on-year Finance 15:09
Iran's total rail transit up Transport 15:08
Turkmenistan's oil reserves remain stable for several years – Eni’s review Oil&Gas 15:08
Iran doubles budget for defense research projects Business 15:07
Georgia sees increase in hazelnuts export Business 14:57
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for November 30 Society 14:57
CNG can easily be used instead of gasoline in Iran Oil&Gas 14:51
Chabahar - first Iranian port to attract foreign operators - PMO Transport 14:49
Georgia decreases mobilizing funds in tax revenue Finance 14:41
Russia increases ten-month value of chemical products import from Turkey Turkey 14:41
New apartments to be added to Azerbaijan's mortgage fund base Business 14:37
Number of enterprises put into operation in Iran's South Khorasan Province up Finance 14:30
Georgia sees decrease in estimated real GDP Business 14:25
Dynamics of Azerbaijan’s oil production since 2000 Oil&Gas 14:20
Iran's Central Bank announces number of exchanged checks Finance 14:03
Israel-Lebanon maritime border talks postponed, officials say Arab World 14:00
Azerbaijan to assign 'stars' to hotels given level of COVID-19 pandemic-related security Tourism 13:56
Cargo, passenger traffic via Turkish Adana Airport lowers in 10M2020 Turkey 13:41
Iran reveals exports of mining products Finance 13:37
Eni’s analysis on Azerbaijan’s oil reserves Oil&Gas 13:36
Value of Iran's trade turnover with Syria announced Business 13:26
Value of Turkish chemical products exported to Turkmenistan up Turkey 13:26
OPEC+ to discuss extending oil cuts or gradually raising output Oil&Gas 13:19
World oil reserves in Eni’s estimates Oil&Gas 13:15
Azerbaijani credit guarantee fund reveals data on issued loans by its agent banks Finance 13:13
Total assets of Azerbaijan's Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund revealed Finance 13:05
Uzbekistan to introduce monitoring system for seismic geodynamic processes at oil & gas fields Oil&Gas 13:05
Amount of COVID-19 cases increase in Georgia Georgia 12:58
OSCE shares experience in risk management of oil and gas infrastructure with Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 12:58
Swiss bank to invest in modernization and technical equipment of UzAuto Motors Transport 12:55
Expenses grow on construction of enterprises in Irans' Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Business 12:55
Kazakhstan eyes launching production of plastic tractor spares Business 12:40
Iran unveils details of exports from Mazandaran Province Business 12:34
Azerbaijani MP talks creation of municipalities in liberated territories Politics 12:32
Long-term loans for construction sector in Azerbaijan increase Finance 12:25
Hungarian-Uzbek investment projects to be implemented in food, agricultural sectors Construction 12:22
Operating profit to regulatory risk-weighted asset of Halyk Bank Georgia down Business 12:17
Update on construction of Tebinbulak mining, metallurgical complex in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12:17
Israel increases imports of chemical products from Turkey Turkey 12:16
Romania ramps up ten-month value of chemical products import from Turkey Turkey 12:15
Iran declares details of exports via South Khorasan Province Business 12:14
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals last deposit auction's results Finance 12:14
Kazakhstan, Israel trade down nearly twofold amid COVID-19 Business 11:51
Baku Higher Oil School celebrates its 9th anniversary Society 11:51
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas increases gasoline production Oil&Gas 11:50
10M2020 value of Georgia's grains, legumes import from Turkey down Turkey 11:44
Capital of Iran's Nouri Petrochemical Company increased Oil&Gas 11:43
Germany partial lockdown pushes more companies into short-time work Europe 11:38
Turkey reveals October foreign trade turnover Turkey 11:37
Azerbaijan commissions Aghyokhush gold field (PHOTO) Economy 11:33
Credit Suisse commercial property fund to liquidate amid big discount Europe 11:22
Azerbaijan, Turkey plan MoU on natural gas transportation to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Oil&Gas 11:22
Kazakhstan applies corrections to capital budget Finance 11:21
Azerbaijan to ink energy cooperation agreements with a number of countries in near future Oil&Gas 11:20
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market Finance 11:20
Iran reveals data on foreign investments in Razavi Khorasan Province Finance 11:20
One of upcoming OPEC+ meetings planned to be held in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:19
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to buy petrol Tenders 11:16
Turkmenistan's private sector increasingly involved in raw cotton production Business 11:16
Azerbaijan worked out draft agreements on sale and purchase of electricity with Acwa Power, Masdar Oil&Gas 11:11
China grants Tesla green light to start selling Shanghai-made Model Y SUV US 11:04
Georgian Tera Bank sees decrease in impaired loans - Fitch Ratings Business 11:04
Azerbaijan’s electricity generation increased by almost 40% over last 10 years Oil&Gas 11:04
Southern Gas Corridor to open new opportunities for region’s countries to bring their energy resources to world markets Oil&Gas 11:01
Commissioning works being completed at Turkmenistan’s Malay field Oil&Gas 10:59
Construction at Khudaferin and Giz Galasi hydro-junctions nearing completion Oil&Gas 10:58
'Stars' assigned to Azerbaijani hotels to be recognized on int'l platforms - Azerbaijan Hotel Association Tourism 10:57
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 10:51
Iran’s NICICO enlarges copper production Business 10:51
Ukraine working on ensuring food security and stability in Uzbek market Business 10:46
Turkish company to take part in ASAN Service projects ICT 10:39
Leading the Way, Leading the World : Prime Minister Modi Inspires India to Become Pharmacy of the World Arab World 10:22
Uzbekistan boosts import of grain and legumes from Turkey Turkey 10:17
Britain bans new Huawei 5G kit installation from September 2021 Europe 10:16
Azerbaijan hikes percentage of cars import from Turkey in October Turkey 10:10
Iran's Karun Petrochemical Company discloses amount of its savings Oil&Gas 10:10
Energy Minister: One of key goals is to ensure effective use of resources in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (INTERVIEW) Oil&Gas 10:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 30 Finance 09:58
Number of patients recovered from COVID-19 in Uzbekistan passes 70,000 Uzbekistan 09:56
