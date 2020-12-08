Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum and palladium, increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 8 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec. 8 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 54.587 manat or $32.11 (1.75 percent) and amounted to 3,178.1075 manat or $1,869.475 per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 1.0845 manat or 63 cents (2.65 percent) and amounted to 41.975 manat ($24.69).

The price of platinum decreased by 26.401 manat or $15.53 (1.49 percent) and amounted to 1.026,34 manat (99 cents).

The price of palladium decreased by 26.9025 manat or $15.825 (0.67 percent) and amounted to 3,978.731 manat ($2,340.43).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 114.3335 manat or $67.255 (3.5 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 228.174 manat or $134.22 (15 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 0.772 manat or 45 cents (1.8 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 98.906 manat or $58.18 (2.4 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 669.579 manat or $393.87 (26.7 percent), silver grew by 13.1355 manat or $7.726 (45.5 percent), palladium rose by 795.1835 manat or $467.755 (25 percent) and platinum increased by 216.784 manat or $127.52 (14.2 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Dec. 8, 2020 3,178.1075 41.975 1,744.778 3,978.731 Dec. 7, 2020 3,123.5205 40.8905 1,771.179 4,005.6335 Nov. 8, 2020 3,292.441 42.747 1,516.604 4,077.637 Dec. 8, 2019 2,508.5285 28.8395 1,527.994 3,183.5475 Change in a day: in man. 54.587 1.0845 -26.401 -26.9025 in % 1.75 2.65 -1.49 -0.67 Change in a month in man. -114.3335 -0.772 228.174 -98.906 in % -3.5 -1.8 15 -2.4 Change in a year in man. 669.579 13.1355 216.784 795.1835 in % 26.7 45.5 14.2 25

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni