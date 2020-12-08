Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan up
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum and palladium, increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 8 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec. 8 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 54.587 manat or $32.11 (1.75 percent) and amounted to 3,178.1075 manat or $1,869.475 per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 1.0845 manat or 63 cents (2.65 percent) and amounted to 41.975 manat ($24.69).
The price of platinum decreased by 26.401 manat or $15.53 (1.49 percent) and amounted to 1.026,34 manat (99 cents).
The price of palladium decreased by 26.9025 manat or $15.825 (0.67 percent) and amounted to 3,978.731 manat ($2,340.43).
In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 114.3335 manat or $67.255 (3.5 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 228.174 manat or $134.22 (15 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 0.772 manat or 45 cents (1.8 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 98.906 manat or $58.18 (2.4 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 669.579 manat or $393.87 (26.7 percent), silver grew by 13.1355 manat or $7.726 (45.5 percent), palladium rose by 795.1835 manat or $467.755 (25 percent) and platinum increased by 216.784 manat or $127.52 (14.2 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Dec. 8, 2020
|
3,178.1075
|
41.975
|
1,744.778
|
3,978.731
|
Dec. 7, 2020
|
3,123.5205
|
40.8905
|
1,771.179
|
4,005.6335
|
Nov. 8, 2020
|
3,292.441
|
42.747
|
1,516.604
|
4,077.637
|
Dec. 8, 2019
|
2,508.5285
|
28.8395
|
1,527.994
|
3,183.5475
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
54.587
|
1.0845
|
-26.401
|
-26.9025
|
in %
|
1.75
|
2.65
|
-1.49
|
-0.67
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
-114.3335
|
-0.772
|
228.174
|
-98.906
|
in %
|
-3.5
|
-1.8
|
15
|
-2.4
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
669.579
|
13.1355
|
216.784
|
795.1835
|
in %
|
26.7
|
45.5
|
14.2
|
25
---
