Uzbekistan’s Central Bank eyes switching to matching method of continuous auction
Latest
Uzbekistan’s State Asset Management Agency complies with int’l standards on anti-bribery certification
Senate of Canada rejects pro-Armenian senators’ initiative about recognition of independence of so-called "NKR"
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan national team withdrew from participation in European Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Mersin
Revival of Nagorno-Karabakh region to make significant contribution to regional cooperation – Azerbaijani minister (PHOTO)
Presentation of book of President of Turkmenistan "Traditions of Turkmen Statehood" published in Azerbaijani language