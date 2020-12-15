Interest rates on bank loans may be reduced in Azerbaijan - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Interest rates of bank loans may be reduced in Azerbaijan, Head of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of Azerbaijan’s Parliament, MP Tahir Mirkishili, said, Trend reports.

The MP delivered the remark at a plenary session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan on Dec. 15.

Mirkishili stressed that a new bill for the banking sector is being prepared.

After the adoption of this bill, it will be possible to reduce the interests of bank loans, he said.