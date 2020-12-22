Iranian currency rates for December 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased compared to December 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,361 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 22 Iranian rial on December 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,314 56,080 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,377 47,373 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,088 5,052 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,859 4,829 1 Danish krone DKK 6,906 6,881 1 Indian rupee INR 569 570 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,905 138,036 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,175 26,237 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,614 40,629 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,230 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,644 32,689 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,644 29,806 1 South African rand ZAR 2,868 2,848 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,488 5,468 1 Russian ruble RUB 561 567 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,528 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,675 31,807 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,463 31,514 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,483 49,557 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,247 2,235 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,336 35,425 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,307 31,321 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,413 6,407 100 Thai baths THB 139,286 139,845 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,360 10,386 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,952 38,132 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 51,361 51,185 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,002 10,010 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,854 12,809 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,956 2,967 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,481 16,739 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,328 87,365 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,079 12,080

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 306,827 rials, and the price of $1 is 248,848 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 315,265 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,902 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 250,000-253,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 305,000-308,000 rials.