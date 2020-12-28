Azerbaijani parliament adopts state budget for 2021 in second reading

Finance 28 December 2020 12:44 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani parliament adopts state budget for 2021 in second reading

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament considered the bill on the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021 at a plenary meeting, Trend reports on Dec.28.

According to the bill’s forecast, the consolidated budget revenues for the next year will make up 23.8 billion manat ($14 billion), which is over 1.4 billion manat ($860 million), or 6.6 percent more than this year.

The consolidated budget expenditures will amount to over 31.16 billion manat ($18.3 billion), which is a growth of 855.1 million manat ($503 million), or 2.8 percent compared to 2020.

The forecast 2021 budget deficit will equal 7.3 billion manat ($4.3 billion), which is 610.1 million manat ($358.8 million), or 7.7 percent less than in the current year. The budget deficit is estimated at 9.7 percent of projected GDP, showing a decline of 1.4 percentage points from 2020.

The bill was adopted in the second reading.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 28)

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan sells diesel fuel to number of countries
Turkmenistan sells diesel fuel to number of countries
Jordan detects two COVID-19 variant cases in travelers from Britain
Jordan detects two COVID-19 variant cases in travelers from Britain
Road accident kills 12, wounds 5 in southern Egypt
Road accident kills 12, wounds 5 in southern Egypt
Loading Bars
Latest
Foreign investments in Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province announced Finance 13:27
Azerbaijan shows footage from Birinji Agali village of Zangilan district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:26
Azerbaijan to increase criterion of need in 2021 Finance 13:25
Crude oil consumption in Iran to grow Oil&Gas 13:05
Uzbekistan projects volume of foreign direct investment for 2021 Finance 13:04
Gas processing plant launched in Uzbekistan’s Bukhara region Oil&Gas 13:04
Azerbaijani parliament approves amount of living wage for 2021 in second reading Finance 13:03
Azerbaijani parliament approves Unemployment Insurance Fund's 2021 budget Finance 12:57
Every Azerbaijani family to have own doctor from next year Society 12:56
Night view of Juma Mosque in liberated Aghdam district (PHOTOS) Society 12:56
Uzbek currency rates for December 28 Finance 12:53
Azerbaijan's Parliament adopts State Social Protection Fund's budget for 2021 Finance 12:53
Iran boosts its imports Business 12:52
KAZ Minerals resumes operations at its Kyrgyzstan-based mine Business 12:45
Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:45
Iran reveals data of exports for ninth month Business 12:45
Azerbaijani parliament adopts state budget for 2021 in second reading Finance 12:44
Azerbaijan records notable growth in number of debit cards Finance 12:42
Turnover on payment cards in Azerbaijan grows Finance 12:40
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy spares Tenders 12:38
Uzbekistan’s National Bank, VEB.RF, Roseximbank agree to purchase modern road special equipment Finance 12:06
Turkmenistan preparing for sowing cotton, other crops Business 12:05
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenhimiya prepares project on licensing activities for import, production Oil&Gas 12:05
Kazakhstan decreases import of goods from Bulgaria amid COVID-19 Business 12:04
Trend News Agency's Editor-in-Chief comes out of coma, intensive treatment continuing Society 11:57
Science has delivered, will the WTO deliver? Other News 11:39
Work underway on improving reliability of natural gas supply to Uzbekistan’s Fergana Valley Oil&Gas 11:36
Kazakhstan reports increase in use of plastic cards Finance 11:35
FAO discusses its role in Azerbaijan achieving Strategic Roadmap goals Business 11:35
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become youngest Mayor in Kerala Other News 11:24
World Economic Forum lauds BBMP’s Covid War Room Other News 11:22
Thailand records 3,000 foreign tourists in November as ban eases Other News 11:21
Uzbekistan approves state budget for 2021 Finance 11:15
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:12
MoD talks Azerbaijani casualties from Armenian illegal armed group's attack in Khojavend Politics 11:12
Turkmenistan implements another project as part of digital economy dev’t ICT 10:58
Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan rise Finance 10:58
Iranian currency rates for December 28 Finance 10:53
Macron had political, economic interests in Azerbaijan's occupied territories - MP Politics 10:53
Azerbaijani Parliament to discuss several issues for 2021 Politics 10:38
Ceyhan terminal transships over 207 million tons of ACG oil Oil&Gas 10:37
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 28 Finance 10:34
Kazakh oil services company to buy fuel via tender Tenders 10:31
Turkmenistan sells diesel fuel to number of countries Business 10:30
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 28 Uzbekistan 10:27
Iran's EIKO announces readiness to produce COVID-19 vaccine after final approval Society 10:27
«Together we are power»: families of the war veterans and the martyrs were supported Society 10:26
2021 targets of Petkim & Star Refinery Oil&Gas 10:23
Iran reveals mask production data Society 10:20
Star Refinery repaid $228M worth loan in 2020 Oil&Gas 10:19
Iran's oil export estimates in next year's budget - unrealistic - MP Business 10:18
Iran shares data on profits of petrochemicals industry over 7 years Business 10:15
Iran talks annual smuggled clothing Business 10:14
Iran's president discusses projected oil sales Business 10:13
Petkim strengthens liquidity position despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 10:12
Iranian parliament seeks to raise car sale tax Business 09:41
Iran's home appliances production increases Business 09:34
Azerbaijan discusses damage caused to its library and information sphere as result of Armenia's aggression Society 09:26
Iran's trade turnover with Eurasian Economic Union revealed Business 09:26
Exports from Iran's Gilan Province increases Business 09:25
Iran shares data on loans issued for rural and nomadic areas Finance 09:25
Public mortgage lending in Azerbaijan increases Finance 09:19
Azerbaijan increases deposit insurance compensation Economy 09:19
French AgoraVox highlights ending of Armenian-Azerbaijani war (PHOTO) Politics 09:18
Review of Turkmenistan's gas transportation projects for December 2020 Oil&Gas 09:13
Overview of ongoing industrial projects in Georgia in 2020 Construction 09:10
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia Business 09:00
Post-Brexit trade deal risks erosion of UK workers' rights, think tank warns Economy 08:52
Iran foreign trade grows Economy 08:17
Turkey adopts law to prevent terror financing, weapons of mass destruction Turkey 08:15
Kazakhstan confirms 733 more coronavirus cases, total at 152,460 Kazakhstan 08:10
Volcano erupts in Japan, anti-crisis center established Other News 07:36
Iron ore concentrate production of major Iranian steel companies enlarges Business 07:01
Jordan detects two COVID-19 variant cases in travelers from Britain Arab World 06:29
Europe rolls out 'new weapon' vaccines in bid to slay COVID Europe 05:47
Kazakh oil chemical plant expands range of export-designed products Oil&Gas 05:01
China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma Finance 04:32
Pakistan concerns over high level of violence in Afghanistan Other News 03:55
Road accident kills 12, wounds 5 in southern Egypt Arab World 03:07
3 al-Shabab militants killed in Kenya's coastal region Other News 02:11
Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week Economy 01:25
Uzbekistan cuts steel imports from Turkey Turkey 00:37
Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund discusses draft budget for 2021 Economy 00:09
Azerbaijan fully insures all protected deposits regardless of amount till April 5, 2021 Economy 00:08
First Iranian-made wind turbine installed Oil&Gas 00:07
Iran announces details of bananas import Business 00:03
Several provinces of Iran to be connected to Iranian railway network Transport 00:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 00:01
Israel speeds vaccines, locks down in hope of March exit from pandemic Israel 27 December 23:52
Cold chain doubts delay COVID-19 vaccinations in some German cities Europe 27 December 23:16
Turkey reports 14,205 more coronavirus infections Turkey 27 December 22:24
Iran exports $1.2b to Afghanistan Business 27 December 22:03
Georgian Minister of Education: GPB Teleschool unique educational project Georgia 27 December 21:58
Kyrgyzstan’s universities to start traditional education in mixed mode Kyrgyzstan 27 December 21:53
Iran declares generation date of alternative renewable energy power plants Oil&Gas 27 December 21:28
British coronavirus variant found in two people in Norway Europe 27 December 21:16
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to rise Finance 27 December 20:41
Azerbaijan State Social Protection Fund to allocate big funds for consulting services Business 27 December 20:41
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of pipe products Tenders 27 December 20:39
Saudi Arabia discovers 4 new oil, gas fields Arab World 27 December 20:22
All news