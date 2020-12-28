Azerbaijan to increase criterion of need in 2021

Finance 28 December 2020 13:25 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan to increase criterion of need in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament considered a bill of the law ‘On the level of need criterion in Azerbaijan for 2021’ at the meeting held on Dec.28, Trend reports.

According to the bill’s forecast, the average need criterion will grow by 6.3 percent, to make up 170 manat ($100) since the next year compared to 160 manat ($94.1) registered this year in the country.

Following discussions the bill was put up on a vote and adopted in the second reading.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec.28)

