Central Bank of Azerbaijan announces priorities of monetary policy for 2021

Finance 29 December 2020 11:50 (UTC+04:00)
Central Bank of Azerbaijan announces priorities of monetary policy for 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The policy of monetary and financial stability for 2021 is being formed amid a high uncertainty of economic activity in the world, Trend reports on Dec.29 referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA, the risks will be mainly related to the epidemiological situation and keep the potential to influence the external and internal environment. On the other hand, due to the adaptation of the Azerbaijani economy to low oil revenues in the long term, the implementation of large-scale restoration work in the territories liberated as a result of the country’s 44-day (from Sept.27 through early Nov.2020) Patriotic War, as well as the rapid implementation of a new development strategy aimed at doubling the country's GDP in the next 10 years, before the financial the sector has generated great challenges.

In this context, maintaining the stability of the macroeconomic and financial sector in 2021 will form the basis of macroeconomic and macro-prudential policies. By ensuring macroeconomic and financial stability, the Central Bank will support the recovery in economic growth, the statement reads.

The CBA said in a statement that monetary policy will continue to play an important role in providing the necessary conditions for sustainable economic growth, focusing on price stability next year. Efforts will also continue to improve the stability of the financial sector, develop financial intermediation and financial markets.

Earlier the Chairman of the CBA Elman Rustamov noted that the country's financial sector is showing greater stability than predicted.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan's Parliament discusses 2021 state budget in last reading
Azerbaijan's Parliament discusses 2021 state budget in last reading
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss current situation in region
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss current situation in region
Turkey condemned violation of ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh by Armenia
Turkey condemned violation of ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh by Armenia
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan's import of products continues to decline in 11M2020 Business 12:17
Azerbaijan's 2021 state budget adopted in last reading Finance 12:17
Status of projects in transport sector of Uzbekistan for 2020 Transport 12:10
Kazakhstan sees decrease in foreign currency-denominated loans volume Finance 12:08
Iran provides loans to tea farmers Business 12:08
Georgia shares data on current account Finance 12:07
Azerbaijan developing state program for restoration of liberated territories - Minister of Finance Society 12:07
Argentina reports over 300,000 applications for vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V Russia 11:50
Central Bank of Azerbaijan announces priorities of monetary policy for 2021 Finance 11:50
Azerbaijan's Parliament discusses 2021 state budget in last reading Politics 11:49
Iran declares data of exports from Mazandaran Province Business 11:47
Measures to organize education in liberated territories ranking high - Deputy Minister Society 11:37
Turkmenistan more than doubles exports to Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 11:28
Turkmenistan's Dayhanbank opens tender for installing software Tenders 11:27
Turkmenistan strengthens dialogue with international organizations Business 11:27
Kazakhstan’s Industrial Zone Almaty talks about new projects for 2021 Business 11:27
External liabilities of National Bank of Georgia increase Finance 11:26
Azerbaijan's CBA reveals factors affecting monetary policy in 2020 Finance 11:19
Kazakh deposit organizations increase deposits allocation month-on-month Finance 11:11
Turkmenistan, Russia consider specific proposals for new joint projects Business 11:02
Uzbekistan reduces amount of electricity debt among the population Oil&Gas 11:01
Kyrgyzstan decreases import of Kazakh-made goods amid COVID-19 Business 10:56
Kazakhstan considering measures to develop fishery sector by 2030 Business 10:56
Georgia reveals volume of gross external debt Finance 10:55
Several more Azerbaijani companies may resume export of tomatoes to Russia Economy 10:51
Kazakhstan's Agricultural Ministry unveils volume of digitalized services Business 10:49
Indian Army Chief Naravane begins three-day visit of South Korea Other News 10:36
Uzbekistan approves concept for dev’t of open data sector for 2021-2025 Uzbekistan 10:32
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 29 Finance 10:24
Iran’s Research Institute of Petroleum Industry opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 10:22
India will overtake Japan in 2030 to be world's 3rd biggest economy: Report Other News 10:22
Iran reveals data on loans for agricultural machinery in Sistan and Baluchestan Province Finance 10:20
SOCAR's Bursagas starts gas supplies to more districts in Turkey Oil&Gas 10:20
Iranian currency rates for December 29 Finance 10:15
Kazakhstan’s Volkovgeology JSC exploring venture to buy pipes via tender Tenders 10:11
Bulk of liabilities in Azerbaijan's banking sector falls on deposits Finance 10:11
Oxygen pipeline installation work in Rajouri's govt medical college to be completed in 2 weeks Other News 10:10
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 29 Uzbekistan 10:09
Azerbaijan Insurers Association talks new plans for 2021 Finance 10:06
Azerbaijani cloud technologies developing rapidly - AzInTelecom LLC ICT 10:00
Azerbaijan reveals methanol exports for 11M2020 Business 09:57
SOCAR comes up with lowest bid for LNG supply to Pakistan in February 2021 Oil&Gas 09:56
Azerbaijan shows footage from Ikinji Aghaly village of Zangilan district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 09:54
Iran plans to renovate motorcycle fleet to prevent air pollution Transport 09:48
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss current situation in region Politics 09:41
Iranian president discusses coronavirus vaccine Society 09:41
Azerbaijan shares data on energy exports for 11M2020 Oil&Gas 09:41
Iran’s export of non-oil goods from Chazabeh border underway Business 08:51
Mexico electricity outage leaves 10.3 million temporarily without power Other News 08:31
Turkey condemned violation of ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh by Armenia Politics 08:10
U.S. House overrides Trump's veto of defense bill US 08:05
Income tax exemption to be extended for six months in Georgia Georgia 07:30
External debt of Kyrgyzstan exceeds 60% of GDP Kyrgyzstan 07:29
Credit profile of Georgia supported by its track record of high economic growth - Moody Business 07:01
Iran to inaugurate eight petrochemical projects by March Business 06:22
Brazil's COVID-19 cases top 7.5 mln Other News 05:39
Azerbaijan's foreign trade balance remains positive Business 05:01
France reports 363 COVID-19 deaths in one day, new lockdown feared Europe 04:27
Coronavirus variant from South Africa found in Japan Other News 03:29
New coronavirus strains to become challenge for healthcare in 2021 - WHO Director-General Other News 02:58
U.S. to allow small drones to fly over people at night US 02:24
WHO documents over 441,000 COVID-19 cases worldwide in past 24 hours Other News 01:45
Biden says many U.S. national security agencies have been 'hollowed out' US 01:01
Nord Stream 2 segment in German exclusive economic zone completed Oil&Gas 00:25
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 28 December 23:59
Turkey to receive coronavirus vaccine from China before Thursday, Erdogan says Turkey 28 December 23:45
Georgian textile enterprise Ajara Textile builds new textile factory in Rustavi Construction 28 December 23:35
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Dec.29 Oil&Gas 28 December 23:34
Chief of police of Shusha city appointed Society 28 December 23:28
Israel, Morocco discuss economic collaborations after peace deal Israel 28 December 22:49
Turkey, UK to sign free trade agreement on Tuesday, Erdogan says Turkey 28 December 22:17
Republic of Korea provides humanitarian aid to Georgia Georgia 28 December 22:04
Kazakhstan welcomes Trade and Cooperation Agreement between EU and UK Kazakhstan 28 December 21:55
Iran's COVID-19 death toll lower than predicted: Minister Society 28 December 21:54
UK records highest daily increase in coronavirus cases Europe 28 December 21:22
Azerbaijan’s volume of exported gas increases Oil&Gas 28 December 20:51
Azerbaijan entrusts organizing of gas supply to new structure Economy 28 December 20:49
GUAM holds another meeting chaired by Azerbaijani FM Politics 28 December 20:25
MoU to be signed between GUAM and Drug Enforcement Administration - MFA Politics 28 December 20:24
Azerbaijan discloses list of servicemen who died as martyrs in second Karabakh war Politics 28 December 20:05
Azerbaijan joins COVAX initiative with contribution - minister Politics 28 December 19:46
Azerbaijan transferring GUAM chairmanship to Georgia Economy 28 December 19:24
Azerbaijan reports 772 new COVID-19 cases, 3,048 recoveries Society 28 December 18:57
GUAM can benefit from new realities in region - Azerbaijani FM Politics 28 December 18:54
Azerbaijan's Agricultural Ministry to fund purchase of machines, equipment Business 28 December 18:11
Iran implementing projects to boost its tourism sector Business 28 December 18:03
Oil rises to touch $52 after Trump signs aid bill Oil&Gas 28 December 17:59
Azerbaijan simplifies procedure for creating agricultural production cooperatives Economy 28 December 17:57
Azerbaijan discloses total assets of local banks Finance 28 December 17:53
Azerbaijan always pays attention to participants of Karabakh war - Defense Ministry (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 December 17:52
Lebanon secures COVID-19 vaccines for 20% of its citizens - health minister Arab World 28 December 17:47
Georgia eyes to sign contract with Chinese Sinohydro for East-West highway construction Construction 28 December 17:42
Turkmenbashi Oil Refineries opens tender for purchase of gasoline Tenders 28 December 17:42
President of Afghanistan congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 28 December 17:41
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy batteries via tender Tenders 28 December 17:40
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company discloses production data of its refinery Oil&Gas 28 December 17:30
Multifunctional tourist complex to be created in Kazakhstan’s Turkestan Business 28 December 17:23
Azerbaijan's metro specialists master new technological process of train repair Transport 28 December 17:21
Turkmen company supplies spare parts for construction of TAPI gas pipeline Oil&Gas 28 December 17:15
Iran's Opal Parsian Sangan Company to build plant for production of iron ore concentrate Business 28 December 17:06
All news