Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund's budget for 2021 approved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The budget of the State Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan for 2021 was discussed at a meeting of the country’s Parliament on Dec. 29, Trend reports.

Revenues and expenditures of the state fund's budget were proposed in the amount of 5.15 billion manat (nearly $3.03 billion).

After discussions, the proposal was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec.29)