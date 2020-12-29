Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund's budget for 2021 approved
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.29
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The budget of the State Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan for 2021 was discussed at a meeting of the country’s Parliament on Dec. 29, Trend reports.
Revenues and expenditures of the state fund's budget were proposed in the amount of 5.15 billion manat (nearly $3.03 billion).
After discussions, the proposal was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec.29)
